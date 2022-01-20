Biden looks to the future after a year in the presidency and predicts the Russian invasion of Ukraine | Abroad

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday predicted a Russian invasion of Ukraine. He expects President Vladimir Putin to take this step, despite the major economic consequences of such an invasion for Russia. This is what the American president said in a speech where he considers the future after his first year as president.











Biden suggested that a “minor incursion” would provoke less reaction from other countries than a full-scale invasion of the country. “I’m not sure he knows what he’s going to do. I think he will move in. He’s got to do something,” Biden said in his speech. “He’s trying to find his place in the world between China and the West.”

The US President’s prediction shows once again that the United States assumes that Russia will act in neighboring Ukraine. The Russians stationed over 100,000 troops near the border.

Biden spoke with Putin twice last month and said his counterpart was aware of the economic sanctions the United States is planning. If Russia carries out a full-scale invasion, it will cost the country dearly, Biden said. “If they actually do what they can do with the troops that have gathered on the border, it will be a disaster for Russia if they invade Ukraine further.” According to the American president, the allies are ready to hit the Russian economy hard.

Popularity ratings

The American president also looked back on his achievements during the first year of his presidency. This is less than he would have liked: a social support package and a reform of the electoral system are not (yet) there. But Biden mentioned in his speech what has been achieved: Immunization rates have risen sharply, six million new jobs have been created, and salaries have risen.

Biden’s popularity numbers have plummeted since taking office, although he is still more popular than his predecessor Donald Trump. In the coming year, the president will have to deal with rising inflation and his party is preparing for the midterms, the midterm legislative elections. With Democrats currently holding a slim majority in the Senate, the outcome of this election will help determine how much — or how little — Biden will make in the final two years of his term.