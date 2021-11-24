US President Joe Biden has invited about 110 countries, including Belgium, to attend the Virtual Democracy Conference. The US State Department issued the announcement on Tuesday.

The summit, scheduled for December 9 and 10, focuses on three main themes: the fight against dictatorship, the fight against corruption and the promotion of respect for human rights. The second summit will take place within a year.

The U.S. State Department says participating leaders will be encouraged to “announce specific actions and commitments.”

Not China, Turkey and Hungary

China, America’s main adversary, has not been called. On the other hand, Taiwan’s traitor province, which will lead to Beijing’s outrage. Turkey, Washington’s NATO ally, is not one of those invited.

In the Middle East, only Israel and Iraq have been invited to the virtual conference. The United States has traditional Arab allies such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Joe Biden also invited Brazil, although the country is led by controversial far-right President Jair Bolzano. Despite persistent tensions with Brussels over respecting the rule of law, Poland was invited to Europe. Hungary, led by Victor Orban, did not receive the call.

On the African side, the Democratic Republic of the Congo includes Kenya, South Africa, Niger and Nigeria.