Biden government proposes measure that makes asylum claims more difficult | Abroad

The Biden administration proposed new restrictions on asylum seekers on Tuesday. The government wants to prevent an influx of migrants at the southern border of the United States.

Those wishing to seek asylum will need to do so in advance, not after arriving in the United States. People who nevertheless cross the border no longer have a chance of obtaining asylum in the United States. They can be expelled immediately.

A system is applied that already exists for migrants from Ukraine, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti. The new rule takes effect in 30 days and is set to accommodate the expiration of Title 42. This pandemic measure gives the government the opportunity to limit the influx of asylum seekers by appealing to the protection of the public health.

According to the government, this is the only way to bring the situation at the border under control. The White House believes that Congress is not doing enough to stem the flow of migrants. Every month, 200,000 people attempt to cross the border. Most of them want to seek asylum.

Human rights activists are unhappy with the new rules. “They will close the door to countless refugees seeking safety and protection in the United States. These policies are illegal and immoral,” said Abby Maxman, president of Oxfam America.

