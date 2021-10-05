White House Climate Ambassador John Kerry It went viral after it was told on French television on Tuesday President Biden Not much is known about the divide between the United States France Last month it was fuel.

During a Monday Interview Kerry sought to control international dust after announcing the capture of three-quarters of the French government by BFMTV. Agreement French President Emmanuel Macron has summoned his ambassador to the United States to leave the country for a while due to the exchange of submarine technology between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.

“[Biden] Asked me. He said, “What situation?” I explained, he didn’t know. Kerry said at the end of the interview. “Also, Kerry said at the end of the interview.” I do not want to go into details, but the President, my President, is determined to strengthen the relationship, make sure it is a small event from the past and move on to the most important future.

“LClimateEnvoy John Kerry வில்லைPOTUS did not consult with key US allies,” he said. Sen. Bill Huckerdy, R. Ten. “This is a dangerous withdrawal from Afghanistan and the sale of Eastern European allies in Nadan and Ukraine,” he said.

“What else does Joe Biden know?” Representative Gym Banks, R-Int., Required.

“If Joe Biden did not know that France had recalled its ambassador, what else would he know?” Federal political editor John Daniel Davidson was similarly surprised.

“John Kerry is not helping the president here …” Fox News employee Joe Kansa tweeted.

The interview with the French retailer came just weeks after the US-UK deal with Australia, known as AUKUS, terminated its $ 40 billion submarine deal in 2016. France And the Australian Government.

The agreement with France will provide conventional submarines to Australia, while the new agreement will provide the Indo-Pacific nation with more sensitive nuclear submarine technology.

But the AUKUS deal has soured US relations with the European Union, which the French foreign minister called a “setback”.

A senior EU official appointed by French President Emanuel Macron last month suggested that “it is time to suspend and re-establish our relationship between the EU and the United States.”

When Kerry told the French shop that he understood France’s anger, he suggested that US relations with France were more important than geopolitical wars.

“We have a relationship with France that is far greater than this moment of what happened due to a lack of communication,” he said. “We have an understanding that we have a lot of work to do,” he added.

“Our commitment … our ability to work together has been very strong for these differences over the last few days,” he continued. “President Biden is eager to meet with President Macron. We are getting lost in the fast-paced event. I think we will win soon.”

