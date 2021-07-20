Inflation is currently rising rapidly in the United States. As central bank policymakers say, the economy begins to rise appropriately, sometimes after almost stagnating. Biden agrees. “Controlling inflation will be a big challenge in the long run, but I believe it is not now,” the president said.

Along with the comments, Biden addresses criticism from Republicans who believe the president’s economic support and infrastructure plans will heat up the economy. Those plans will also lead to widespread inflation. However, Biden believes the additional cost will create new businesses and therefore more competition, which will reduce prices.

Biden also denounced the so-called ‘economic deception’. This economic theory, especially popular among Republicans for decades, is based on tax benefits for the rich, who then spend more, thus ending up with lower-income Americans. According to him, “It’s time for the government to start working for all Americans again.”