Biden believed to be responsible for Nord Stream explosions, dubious source

The publication came from renowned investigative journalist Seymour Hersh. He said in an article this week based on a secret source in Washington that US Navy divers carried out the bombing of the pipelines with explosives.

Hersh has gained a lot of prestige for his work in the past. For example, he reported on the Watergate scandal for The New York Times, about which he later wrote an award-winning book. In recent years, however, Hersh’s work has been questionable. Critics say his works are too often based on anonymous sources and that there is insufficient evidence for Hersh’s claims.