Biden believed to be responsible for Nord Stream explosions, dubious source
The publication came from renowned investigative journalist Seymour Hersh. He said in an article this week based on a secret source in Washington that US Navy divers carried out the bombing of the pipelines with explosives.
Hersh has gained a lot of prestige for his work in the past. For example, he reported on the Watergate scandal for The New York Times, about which he later wrote an award-winning book. In recent years, however, Hersh’s work has been questionable. Critics say his works are too often based on anonymous sources and that there is insufficient evidence for Hersh’s claims.
Hersh’s post on the Nord Stream pipeline was not published in any known medium, but on his own blog. Also, the story is based on an anonymous source. The Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 project pipelines were built to transport Russian gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea. President Putin took to Hersh’s post to say he “wants to find out all the information” about the explosions.
Russia calls the attacks terrorists. The country is investigating the case itself, as it is not involved in investigations in Scandinavian countries and Germany.
