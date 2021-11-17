Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo, and several other ministers and senior officials of the country were barred from entering the United States by US President Joe Biden on Tuesday. The United States has previously threatened to impose new sanctions on Nicaragua in the “anti-democratic elections” won by Ortega. Washington later criticized Ortega for imprisoning key enemies.

“The repression and abuse of the Ordega administration and its supporters prompts the United States to respond,” Biden said in a statement. I conclude that members of the Nicaraguan government, President Daniel Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo and all concerned are “in the US interest to restrict and suspend entry into the country.” “It undermines democratic institutions,” it said. Includes a long list of representatives of the people and their cabinet members, mayors and their representatives and senior officials from the Ministry of Defense Services, government agencies, prison services, the Ministry of Justice and the Interior. Daniel Ortega was re-elected in November for a fourth five-year term. Shortly after the referendum, President Joe Biden called the recent election in Central America a sham, saying it was “not free or fair, and certainly not democratic.” (Belgium)

“The repression and abuse of the Ordega administration and its supporters prompts the United States to respond,” Biden said in a statement. I conclude that members of the Nicaraguan government, President Daniel Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo and all concerned are “in the US interest to restrict and suspend entry into the country.” “It undermines democratic institutions,” it said. Includes a long list of representatives of the people and their cabinet members, mayors and their representatives and senior officials from the Ministry of Defense Services, government agencies, prison services, the Ministry of Justice and the Interior. Daniel Ortega was re-elected in November for a fourth five-year term. Shortly after the referendum, President Joe Biden called the recent election in Central America a sham, saying it was “not free or fair, and certainly not democratic.” (Belgium)