President Biden has announced the first set of sanctions against Russia. Sanctions target two of Russia’s largest banks. They do not get money from Western countries. Members of the Russian elite and their families have also been affected by the sanctions, Biden said. The U.S. president said in a speech that the Americans were working with Germany to temporarily block the North Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The President spoke about the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “What does Putin think of the right to recognize countries within his territory? It is a clear violation of international law,” Biden said, referring to Russia’s decision to close two self – proclaimed republics. Recognize Donetsk and Lugansk.

The president also mentioned Russia’s presence in Belarus, near the border with Ukraine, where troops are conducting military exercises from Moscow. Until those troops withdraw, US troops already stationed in Europe will be transferred to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in northwestern Belarus. In that sense, they can strengthen the Baltic states, which are members of NATO.

According to Biden, the actions now being taken by the United States are “completely defensive” in nature. We have no intention of fighting against Russia. According to the president, the United States and its allies are still open to a diplomatic solution, but he has not ruled out further sanctions if the situation escalates. “If Russia takes the next step, we are ready for the next.”