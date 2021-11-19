Beuningen has money again for art and culture

– The new Keizershoeve district in Ewijk does not yet have any works of art in the public space. Alderman Hans Driessen would like to welcome a new work of art there in the future. In the coming years, the municipality of Beuningen is expected to allocate money for this.

De Keizershoeve is spacious, according to Driessen, so there is certainly room for a work of art. This is what the alderman said when announcing the new framework memorandum “Art, Culture and Heritage in Beuningen 2022 – 2030”. The framework memorandum will be officially presented to city council next month.

Collaborate with residents and associations

The new memorandum broadly sets out the ambitions and objectives for the years to come. In the course of next year, a program will be drawn up with concrete projects to be carried out. The municipality will set up this program in the field of art, culture and heritage, with all the inhabitants, organizations and associations concerned.

The municipality of Beuningen is known for its many works of art in public spaces, often produced by renowned regional artists. For housing in the future, the municipality again wants to make it compulsory that project promoters spend a certain amount on art in the neighborhood.

Insufficiently visible artistic policy

This did not happen in the district of Keizershoeve, in part because the municipality was in financial need at the time and therefore art was of low priority. Now that municipal finances are back in order, there is once again a financial center for art, culture and heritage.

The framework note is in fact a new beginning. The previous cultural memorandum dates from 2007. The Council noted that the new artistic policy is not sufficiently visible and that the new initiatives are hardly known to the public. There are also initiatives to reach new target groups in the field of visual and performing arts.

Trends and innovative offers for young people

According to the college, there are many ideas for art in public space. Art can play a role in solving spatial and social problems. Project grants (one-off) should also be used more often.

In addition, there are innovative trends in multimedia, digitization, podcasts and online offerings, especially for young people and young people. The municipality’s cultural providers are wondering how they can attract more young people and young people and find an even better entry into education.