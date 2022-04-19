Better Call Saul: 4 things to know about the series

The final season of Better Call Saul is on Netflix. We will catch you.

From the spin-off to the extension of a mega success. Better Call Saul is much more than a Breaking Bad spin-off. This series was very well received and now it is coming to an end. We are looking forward to this high profile TV series.

1. More seasons than Breaking Bad

You may not even have noticed it. But more seasons have been made of BCS than of Breaking Bad. After five seasons, the cake was over for BB, while the spin-off was rolled out to six seasons. So one more season.

2. You have to wait two years

Fans of the series had to wait two years for this final season. The fifth season aired in 2020. It is finally the turn of season six. As of this week, you can enjoy the first half of the new season on Netflix.

3. Spin-off of a spin-off

Did you know there is a Better Call Saul spin-off? It’s called Talking Saul and it’s a talk show where the episode is discussed. This spin-off is particularly relevant for viewers in the United States. There, this series will air on AMC.

The principle is not new. There was also a Breaking Bad Talking Bad. The same recipe is used for The Walking Dead.

4. The Final Season

The latest season of Better Call Saul is now airing worldwide on the same schedule. In total, the sixth season consists of 13 episodes. You can now stream the first half of the season on netflix† The second half will appear on the streaming service from mid-July.