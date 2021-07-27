Best Android Apps in the Google Play Store Week 30

In “Best Apps” we discuss a selection of fun apps that inspire you every time. This time we are discussing four very different apps that deal with learning habits, discovering new ideas and avoiding traffic fines, among other things.

My screen activated

This app has a very clear and simple task which is to keep your screen active. On many phones, you can only use the screen for up to 10 minutes at a time before you need to unlock it again. This is not at all useful at times when you do not have your hands free, for example when you are following a recipe while cooking. My screen activated does what it’s supposed to do and also exists as a widget. The app is free and has ads that you can remove with a one-time payment.

Deep cover

Deep cover is a completely free and ad-free platform where you can share your ideas. You can share information you get from books, articles, or other lessons on your profile. On the other hand, you can also follow other people’s ideas regularly, and you can also keep the most interesting things in a tidy way.

Deepstash allows you to search very specifically by topics so that you find exactly the information you are looking for. If you like something on Deepstash, you can easily share it on the well-known social media channels as well. The app has over a million users.

Free radar

Anyone who thinks of a speed camera app will immediately think of Flitsmeister. These Spanish developers have developed a completely free alternative that does not require an account. The application contains information on fixed speed cameras and mobile speed cameras reported by users. There is also information about tunnel cameras, ANPR cameras and traffic light cameras.

Just like in Flitsmeiser, you hear a sound when you approach a camera and you can set the warning distances yourself. The app is displayed on top of Google Maps and comes with several display options, including a power saving mode. In real time you can enter Radarbot track your current speed and the maximum allowed speed. A graph then provides more information about your speed along the route you have traveled.

Habitica

It can be difficult to develop good habits, but the app Habitica actually a game. you play with a hero who represents you, and as you succeed in the behavior you want to learn or unlearn, you score points. This allows you to upgrade your hero with armor and weapons. You can even unlock pets and mounts, but if you fail, your hero will lose life. Finally, Habitica also works as a to-do list for one-off missions.