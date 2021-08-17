Best American football player Carli Lloyd (39) bids farewell









Football star Carli Lloyd will end his career later this year. The 39-year-old American forward has been one of the best and most famous players in the world for years.

Lloyd celebrated great successes with the United States. For example, the international 312 times (128 goals) became world champion with her country for the second time two years ago by beating the Orange Women in the final.

At the end of last month, Lloyd was still too strong for the Netherlands in the Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals with the United States. The striker finally had to settle for bronze, having won gold with her country in 2018 and 2012.

In addition to many other accolades with the USA team, Lloyd was named the best player in the world in 2015 and 2016. In 2017, she was also among the contenders, but she had to leave the prize to Lieke Martens.

Lloyd only played on US soil as a club, until she played for Manchester City for a few months in 2017. In recent years, she played for NJ / NY Gotham FC, with whom she always ends the current season. She also plays four friendlies with the United States.

“I have stepped onto the pitch every game like it’s my last game. I didn’t take anything for granted knowing it’s the hardest thing to stay on top,” said Lloyd. “I want to thank everyone for the opportunities and the memories.”