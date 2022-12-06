Berry Smit says Orange don’t have much to worry about Lionel Messi and Argentina

Berry Smit, coach of RKAV Volendam, expects a lot from the Dutch national team against Argentina. “They really have a problem,” the 49-year-old former professional footballer told the NH Sport radio show. “Half of Argentina is over thirty.”

The Volendam player enjoyed the game against USA. Smit saw the game “as it should” on the Dijk. The Dutch won 3-1 but were later criticized again for their sober play. “I think it’s a bit of a shame. For now, consistent results are being achieved. In the Nations League, the preliminary rounds and the start of the World Cup. What’s the problem?” asks Smit .

The result counts

Smit cites the 2008 European Championship as an example. Then Orange won the group stage under national coach Marco van Basten of Italy, France and Romania and faced Russia in the knockout stage. “It’s happened to us too many times. Now we’re on a good streak. We had to win from America and we did. What’s wrong?”

The attitude of analysts is mainly that the Netherlands will struggle against the best countries. “We haven’t seen that yet,” says Smit, who assumes a good result against the South Americans. “Looking at Argentina. Half are over thirty years old. They lost against Saudi Arabia and against Australia, they had a big chance at the last minute.”