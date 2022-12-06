Berry Smit says Orange don’t have much to worry about Lionel Messi and Argentina
Berry Smit, coach of RKAV Volendam, expects a lot from the Dutch national team against Argentina. “They really have a problem,” the 49-year-old former professional footballer told the NH Sport radio show. “Half of Argentina is over thirty.”
The Volendam player enjoyed the game against USA. Smit saw the game “as it should” on the Dijk. The Dutch won 3-1 but were later criticized again for their sober play. “I think it’s a bit of a shame. For now, consistent results are being achieved. In the Nations League, the preliminary rounds and the start of the World Cup. What’s the problem?” asks Smit .
The result counts
Smit cites the 2008 European Championship as an example. Then Orange won the group stage under national coach Marco van Basten of Italy, France and Romania and faced Russia in the knockout stage. “It’s happened to us too many times. Now we’re on a good streak. We had to win from America and we did. What’s wrong?”
The attitude of analysts is mainly that the Netherlands will struggle against the best countries. “We haven’t seen that yet,” says Smit, who assumes a good result against the South Americans. “Looking at Argentina. Half are over thirty years old. They lost against Saudi Arabia and against Australia, they had a big chance at the last minute.”
“There are much worse examples of ‘concrete football’. Every time our ball hits the side, four men are ready in the box,” explained the former defender. He therefore thought carefully about the battle plan that Orange should put on the table. “We have to do the same as against Belgium. Lionel Messi is then said to be De Bruyne. The Netherlands then won 4-1. Let’s do it the same way. Messi is on paper as a left or right winger. We only have Marten to “Put Roon on it, just like with De Bruyne. Cody Gakpo then Enzo Fernandez and Memphis Depay left you to lead the way on your own. Then you play 5-4-1 in possession of the opponent and then with Davy Klaassen there. “
Messi
One of the greatest footballers of all time played in Argentina with Messi. “Messi has had one thing on his mind since he was 17: how can I compete with Diego Maradona.” The late star footballer won the World Cup in 1986 with a number of legendary goals. “Maradona won the cup on his own in 1986. It was the last time Messi equalized. He also has the arms factor in the Netherlands, except on Friday.”
The World Cup quarter-finals between the Netherlands and Argentina kick off next Friday at 8 p.m.
