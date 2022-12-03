Bergwijn came, saw, conquered and disappeared from Orange (but Memphis would like him back)

PA

Soccer OUR• today, 08:26 Jesse Weten editor of the Dutch national team Jesse Weten editor of the Dutch national team

Steven Bergwijn is the revelation of the Dutch team since the return of Louis van Gaal as national coach. Memphis Depay’s ideal companion up front. Together, they formed the slated forward pair for the World Cup. This did not happen in Qatar, except for a quarter of an hour against Senegal.

“Stevie Bergwijn is a godsend!” Van Gaal said earlier this year. “He doesn’t play at Tottenham and he delivers for the Dutch national team. Yes, I’ll call him, it’s as simple as that.”

In November last year Bergwijn took charge of Orange in the decisive World Cup qualifier with Norway, in March he was doubly accurate against Denmark and he also scored against Germany, Belgium and Poland. One goal was even more beautiful than the other.

Watch the flames from Bergwijn to Orange, still at the World Cup

Bergwijn first continued his orange form after his transfer to Ajax, with a fine first goal in the battle for the Johan Cruijff ladder as his starting shot. As if he had passed the level of the Netherlands, he played so easily and powerfully, in his favored position as a left winger.

Bergwijn ignites, Bergwijn struggles

Just like Ajax’s performance, Bergwijn’s performance also gradually declined. In addition, he came to play at Ajax on the right wing which he likes less. And also in Orange, Bergwijn has not been the Bergwijn who has blazed this World Cup so far, but a Bergwijn who has struggled.

In his 124 minutes against Senegal and Ecuador, he scored no goals, no assists and not a single shot on target. Even if it was a bit of bad luck. Had Cody Gakpo had a good cross against Senegal and Frenkie de Jong had used that chance, Bergwijn would have been involved in two goals.

Bergwijn since Van Gaal’s return to Orange Total At the world cup Goals 6 0 expected goals 2.95 0 assists 1 0 Aid expected 3.10 0.17 Dribbling 33 1

What was also striking was that Bergwijn seemed completely isolated from his attacking partners at the World Cup. He did not give or receive a single pass to or from Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay, while he only gave Vincent Janssen a ball once in 62 minutes of play and did not has not recovered a single one.

Bergwijn wanted nothing to do with a crisis of form after the duel with Senegal. “I don’t know, I feel good about myself,” said the 25-year-old striker. “It’s going very well.” According to Bergwijn, the magic isn’t over with him yet. “No,” he replied dryly.

Brief in essence

For example, Bergwijn was often brief during this press conference with Davy Klaassen. “I agree with Davy”, “Same as Davy”, “Same”, were some of his answers. This angered some journalists.

Netherlands-USA LIVE at NOS The World Cup round of 16 between the Netherlands and the United States will be played on Saturday at 4 p.m. Dutch time. The duel can be followed live on all NOS channels. The images can be viewed via NPO 1, a feed on NOS.nl and in the NOS app, but also on NPO Start. There is also a report on NPO Radio 1 and a live blog on this website and the NOS app.

It’s certainly not the first time that Bergwijn has taken it easy at a press conference. “And you Steven, what did you think of it,” asked a German journalist after the international match in March. Bergwijn woke up with a start. “The samesaid the attacker with a smile. “What Daley says.”

Disregard for information or press conferences, isn’t that his thing? Probably the last. Press conferences are best left to the likes of Denzel Dumfries, Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon and Daley Blind, as the KNVB subsequently did.

As grumpy as Bergwijn sometimes comes across at press times, he isn’t like that at other times. Want to see another Bergwijn? Watch the video below with Touzani, with Bergwijn as “director”. Open to the end, all smiles.

‘I would like Messi’s left leg’ | Touzani with Steven Bergwijn

“I give him confidence,” Van Gaal said of Bergwijn’s performance earlier this year. This confidence was no longer enough for a starting place in the third World Cup game with Qatar. Just when Depay was ready to start.

Depay advice: “Prefer to play with Bergwijn”

Although this reserve round not only has to do with a lack of form in Bergwijn, but also with the superior form of Cody Gakpo, which cannot be ignored. And when Memphis Depay is fit again, it’s a choice between Davy Klaassen at ten and Gakpo on the left or Steven Bergwijn up front and Gakpo at ten.

In an interview with De Telegraaf, Depay gave some unexpected advice this week. “I have a great click with him (Gakpo, editor’s note)”, declared Depay. “But I think I prefer playing with Steven Bergwijn. He’s even more resistant to the ball and then Cody can recover.”

AFP Steven Bergwijn and Louis van Gaal

“But we have a lot of different players with qualities,” added Depay, realizing his advice would again come at the expense of Davy Klaassen, who already has one goal and two assists this World Cup.

“I didn’t think it was wise,” Van Gaal replied to Depay’s statement on Friday afternoon. “But it says a lot about how we work that we can accept that from each other. That’s also the beauty of this announcement.”