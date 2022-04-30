Benny Sings releases new single “It Will Come In Time”

Benny Sings released his new single “It Will Come In Time” this week. The single is the first track from his forthcoming EP ‘Santa Barbara’ which will be released on Friday 20 May.

“It Will Come In Time”, originally performed by Billy Preston & Syreeta, is the template for the entire Benny Sings sound. Benny Sings on the song: “I discovered the song on a record from my parents when I was 4 years old. There’s another photo of me wearing giant headphones listening to the song nonstop. When I started shaping my sound in the early twenties, this track was one of the main pillars of the foundation. So as a tribute, I wanted to show this rather unknown song to my supporters.

Amsterdam-based artist, songwriter and producer Benny Sings counts artists such as John Mayer, Rita Ora, Anderson .Paak and Jamie Cullum among his fans. His songs have already reached over 100 million streams on Spotify. He recently scored a No. 1 album in the UK as producer and co-composer of the album ‘WHO CARES?’ of Rex Orange County. The lo-fi pop songs are typical of the Benny Sings sound and have been used in series such as Love Life (HBO), Easy (Netflix) and in Apple, Kirin and Google Nest campaigns.

He performs successfully around the world with his band and has a large fan base in Japan and America, where he performs his own shows every year. This summer, he will tour the United States, notably at the Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco.