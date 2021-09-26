Prime Minister Naphtali Bennett left Israel for the United States on Saturday evening, ahead of his first address to the United Nations General Assembly.

During his visit, Bennett will address world leaders for the first time since becoming prime minister in June, and will meet with Gulf ministers and leaders of the American Jewish community. The Short trip This is Bennett’s second visit to the United States as Prime Minister. On August 27, Bennett met with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

Before boarding a plane to fly to New York, Bennett told reporters that the Progressive Democrats who temporarily blocked the Iron Dome fund this week were vocal but small group.

“A small anti-Israel group is making a lot of noise on the runway of Ben Gurion Airport, but these people have failed,” he said.

“In reality, we have seen the American people’s representatives overwhelmingly support Israel, 420 to 9, in the vote to rebuild the Iron Tower,” he said, referring to bilateral support in the US House of Representatives for funding. $ 1 billion missile defense system.

Download the Daily Edition of the Times of Israel

By email and do not miss our most important messages By signing up you agree to the terms and conditions

The Iron Dome Extra Allocation Act 420-9 was passed on Thursday, with Democrats Alexandria Ocacio-Cortez and Hong Johnson abstaining from the “current” vote.

In his speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Bennett said he was looking forward to telling the world the story of Israel and the Israelis.

Final Count of House Votes on the Iron Dome Finance Bill, September 23, 2021. (Screen shot / C-span)

As for Iran and the Palestinians, Bennett said their leaders should focus on caring for their people rather than “capturing” Israel.

“We do not define ourselves according to others, Iran or the Palestinians. I propose that their leaders deal with their people, improve their conditions and stop this rage against the state of Israel.

UN Bennett’s speech to the General Assembly – which is expected to focus more on Iran’s nuclear program – is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. local time (4 p.m.) Israeli time, meaning he can deliver a speech to three people. Hours to press before the start of Shmini Adzert’s holiday. However, many Israelis will focus more on holiday arrangements than the Prime Minister’s speech.

Bennett is the spokesperson She said He will not use the popular visual aids and tools used by his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu to fully investigate the former prime minister.

Bennett will also meet with ministers from Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. Meetings with the Foreign Minister of Bahrain and the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates are Bennett’s first talks with Gulf leaders since taking office in June.

The United Arab Emirates was the first of four regional countries to normalize relations with Israel last year.

The 2020 agreements with the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, also known as the Ibrahim Accords, violate the established Arab view that Israel should not be normalized until a comprehensive peace agreement is reached with the Palestinians.

During the visit, Bennett’s spokesman will also hold meetings with leaders of Jewish organizations that he could not do much during his visit to Washington, DC.



Foreign Minister Yair Labid (left) speaks at a conference marking the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Israeli government on September 22, 2021 in Shefaim; King Abdullah II of Jordan (right) asks during a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen in Amman, Jordan on May 26, 2021 (Kili Yari / Flash 90; AB / Alex Brandon, Pool)

Meanwhile, Channel 12 reported on Saturday that Foreign Minister Yair Labid and Jordanian King Abdullah II had a secret meeting at the Crown Palace in Amman. The report discussed “tensions in Jerusalem around Temple Mount” and the need to strengthen ties between the two countries.

The State Department has rejected the network’s request for comment.

Lapid’s visit is the latest in a series of high – level contacts between the two countries since the inauguration of the new Israeli government, following tense bilateral relations in recent years when the new Benjamin Netanyahu was prime minister.

In July, Bennett Abdullah met secretly at the Crown Palace in Amman during the first summit between the leaders of the two countries for more than three years. President Isaac Herzog He met with the King of Jordan and the Minister of Defense last month Penny Conts In February.