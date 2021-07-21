American ice cream vendors decided to stop trading with Jewish settlements in the West Bank. More than a month has passed since the cyber attacks of BDS activists from social media. Ben & Jerry’s decision provoked strong social media reactions from Israelis and Palestinians.

Known for Ben & Jerry ‘s progressive views on social issues. For example, the company regularly participates in public debate in the United States, for example by releasing specialized ice cream flavors. For example, they came up with the flavor of ‘Beacon Resistance’ during the 2018 US midterm elections, in 2016 they had the flavor of ‘Empowerment’ which targeted backward groups in the community, and they came up with a variety of specialties in memory of Black Lives. The main movement. Taste.

Primarily on Instagram, Ben and Jerrys have shut down their social media channels for more than a month due to targeted mass activity by BDS activists. Now Ben and Jerry have decided to break the silence and stop trading in Jewish settlements in the West Bank. Surprisingly, they did not choose the familiar method, as they had done before in the United States. The current license in Israel runs until 2022, after which the availability of ice cream there will change.

There were two in Israel Reactions: Traumatic or laconic. There were harsh words from the government, for example, Prime Minister Naphtali Bennett (Yamina) and caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid (Yash Adid) talked about ‘behavior against Israel’, saying that boycott would always fail. Bennett soon contacted Unilever’s CEO Dissatisfaction To reveal. Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud) said on Twitter that he loves ice cream and that it was now clear to him that no one should buy ice cream. Israeli Ambassador to the United States Gilad Erton said he was in contact with 35 states regarding laws against BDS. Israeli entrepreneurs saw an opportunity and decided to advertise their own ice cream on social media, with other Israelis soon calling on rival Hagen-Days to buy ice cream no longer.

For BDS enthusiasts, the results of ice makers have not diminished Quite enough. Israel must ignore everyone. The same sound came from Anuradha Mittal, one of Ben & Jerry’s executives, who says they’re still trading in Israel under pressure from ice cream maker Unilever. He even called Unilever’s decision a “betrayal” because he wanted to see all of Israel ignored by Ben and Jerry.

Here is Ben and Jerry's team member Anuradha Mittal advertising a tweet, which states that the company's board wants to boycott Israel altogether.

This issue clarifies two things: trade comes first in the case of ice cream, and as far as the BDS movement is concerned, Israel is all ‘occupied territory’. Their deliberately vague claim that ‘aggression must stop’ is made clear by this move, which for activists does not stand in the green line. Some wonder if Ben and Jerry are avoiding other conflicts, already comparing them to western Sahara and northern Cyprus.