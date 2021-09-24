Ben Affleck first talks about Jennifer Lopez

They shone on the red carpet: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have found each other. For the first time, director Ben has now given an interview on J Lo and it’s very cute.

After Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorced, the world could use another celebrity couple and there it is. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck caused a minor earthquake in showbiz land by reuniting several years after their relationship.

A voice in the USA

Ben Affleck recounts in the first interview after this iconic moment that Jennifer knows how to make a certain group of people feel like they have a voice in the United States. “Not many people in history have achieved such a result. I don’t know, but I just have a lot of admiration and respect for it.”

In exchange for Advertising week says J Lo’s proud boyfriend: “I kept seeing women of color telling Jennifer how touched she is to claim her rightful place in the business world as a strong and successful woman.”

Benny from the OR

We are beaming with happiness with Ben, who has been forming a set with Jenny from the block since April of this year. Bennifer was together and engaged for two years in 2002, but partly because of all the media hype it didn’t last.

After stripper frolics in Hustlers, Jennifer will be seen in theaters next year Marry me, shotgun wedding to The mother. We will see Ben in the film in 2022 Deep waters and as Batman in Flash. Of course, we hope to meet them not only in the movies, but especially in each other’s arms. #TeamBennyfromtheblock

