Belgians hunting for meteorites: “The freezing cold helps”

These types of meteorites can tell scientists more about the formation of the solar system because they passed through space undisturbed for millions of years before their impact. Belgians are therefore also requested not to touch the stone with their bare hands, but to immediately forward the finds to Fripon.

If he succeeds in finding the meteorite, it will only be the sixth time he has succeeded in Belgium. The last time this happened was in 1971. At the beginning of 2021, Fripon called in vain to search for a meteorite near Aalst.