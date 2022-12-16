Belgians hunting for meteorites: “The freezing cold helps”
ONS News•
Belgians living west of Ghent are urged to search for a meteorite that likely fell nearby on Tuesday. It may be a blackened stone about half a kilo, the size of a fist.
The meteor was caught last Tuesday at 5:37 p.m. by cameras in the Netherlands and Belgium. Based on the observed light trail, the observation organization Fripon calculated that the remains could have ended up in an area of ten by four kilometers.
“It could be seen through the clouds, which already indicates that it is a serious thing,” Philippe Mollet of the Mira observatory told the Flemish channel VRT.
He advises compatriots to look at a heavier black stone than expected. “We now have an advantage with the freezing cold, because then such a black stone stands out more.”
“I’m looking for it, but I haven’t found it yet,” says Mayor Kim Martens of the municipality of Lievegem, where the stone may have ended up. He calls it looking for a needle in a haystack. “We’re a pretty sprawling rural community.”
In any case, the inhabitants are ready to contribute their ideas, noticed a film crew from the VRT. “We heard something on our roof at night, but it wouldn’t have been that. It would have made more noise,” said a passerby. “Half a kilo is big, isn’t it? »
Mayor Martens is now ready to bring the research to fruition. “I’ll think about a reward we give. The first to give it will get a surprise.”
“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”