Belgian track cyclists praise new national coaching duo De Ketele/Carswell: ‘We are heading to F1’ | track cycling
Kenny De Ketele and New Zealander Tim Carswell have been working together as national coach of Belgian track cyclists since this year. “Thanks to them, I train with 110% commitment,” says Nicky De Locke.
Last winter, Kenny De Ketele hung up his bike to become the Belgian track national trainer. A position he shares with New Zealand veteran Tim Carswell.
How are Belgian track cyclists reacting to the collaboration with the new national coaching duo?
“It’s more professional,” says Robbe Ghys. “The warm-ups are different, they are different efforts.”
“It’s more in the direction of Formula 1 in terms of professionalisation. I think it’s very positive that these 2 coaches have been hired.”
Nicky Debraken (2018 world keirin champion) also sprinkles compliments. “Tim (Carswell) is what drives me. He told me to leave it all behind and move on.”
“I started training with an effort of 110%. I no longer feel alone on the slopes, it is partly thanks to the accompaniment.”
New Zealander Tim Carswell is the national trainer for Belgian track cyclists with Kenny De Ketele.
De Ketele: ‘Carswell and I are very compatible’
“Our personalities go very well together, we are extremely compatible,” says De Ketele.
“If Tim and I had been a duo in team racing, we would have come a long way.”
There is a lot of potential in Belgian track cycling. It’s up to Kenny De Ketele and me to make that happen.
Tim Carswell has been an athletics coach for 20 years and has won world and Olympic titles with New Zealand.
“I know there are far more opportunities in Belgium than in New Zealand. If you look at the number of riders and access to cycling,” Carswell sounds ambitious.
“I have no doubts about the great potential of Belgian track cycling. It’s our job to realize it.”
