Belgian track cyclists praise new national coaching duo De Ketele/Carswell: ‘We are heading to F1’ | track cycling

Last winter, Kenny De Ketele hung up his bike to become the Belgian track national trainer. A position he shares with New Zealand veteran Tim Carswell.

How are Belgian track cyclists reacting to the collaboration with the new national coaching duo?

“It’s more professional,” says Robbe Ghys. “The warm-ups are different, they are different efforts.”

“It’s more in the direction of Formula 1 in terms of professionalisation. I think it’s very positive that these 2 coaches have been hired.”

Nicky Debraken (2018 world keirin champion) also sprinkles compliments. “Tim (Carswell) is what drives me. He told me to leave it all behind and move on.”

“I started training with an effort of 110%. I no longer feel alone on the slopes, it is partly thanks to the accompaniment.”