Police were called by the parents on Sunday as they had not been able to reach the man by phone for two days. He is a friend who is close to the parents and who has also regularly looked after the toddler in the past, reports the Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws. It has always gone smoothly. The police therefore speak of a “worrying” disappearance.

They are Dave De Kock, 34, and Dean Verberckmoes, 4. They were last seen on Wednesday January 12 at 10:30 a.m. in the Dalstraat in Sint-Niklaas.

Since then, all trace of them has disappeared, indicates the federal police in the search message. ,,Dave is approximately 1.80m tall and is of normal build. He has green eyes, short dark blond hair and a beard. It is not known what clothes he was wearing at the time of the disappearance. Dean is about four feet tall and of normal build. He has brown eyes and brown hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a dark blue jacket with red stripes. The man is traveling with a gray Peugeot 206 registered 2-ACR-250.

If you have more information about the case, you can contact the Belgian police via [email protected]

