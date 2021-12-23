Belgian selections for the Oscar for best international film

The Belgian Oscar-winning film ‘Un Monde’ by Brussels director Laura Wandel was shortlisted for the Oscar for best international film. This was announced by the Academy. The short film ‘T’es morte Hélène’ by Belgian director Michiel Blanchart was shortlisted in the ‘Best short film’ category.

‘Un Monde’, published in English under the title ‘Playground’, tells the story of Nora and her older brother Abel. When Nora enters first grade, she sees her older brother Abel being bullied in the playground. While her father wants her to speak, her brother wants her to be silent. Above all, Nora hopes to make new friends, leaving her with a devastating choice.

The Belgian film was selected along with 14 other films from 92 countries. Academy members are now invited to watch all 15 films and vote. The final nominations will be announced on February 8, 2022, at which point we will know if “Un Monde” is part of the final selection of five films.

The Belgian competing for the Oscar for best short film

The short film ‘T’es morte Hélène’ by Belgian director Michiel Blanchart is one of the 15 finalists in the ‘Best short film’ category. The short film will also be adapted as a feature film in the United States.

‘T’es morte Hélène’ tells the story of Maxime, a young man in search of stability, who is haunted by the ghost of his recently deceased girlfriend Hélène. Maxime wants to put an end to this excruciating situation and finally decides to break up, but she does not seem ready to accept this decision.

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on March 27, 2022.



