Belgian film “Close” wins first prize at the Hamptons Film Festival in the United States

The film close by Lukas Dhont won the top prize at the 30th Hamptons Film Festival in the United States. This is reported by the Flemish Audiovisual Fund (VAF).

Winning the top prize, Best Narrative Feature, at the Hamptons International Film Festival close according to the VAF that the USA also fall for the story of Rémi and Léo. This year’s jury was chaired by Rajendra Roy, chief curator of film at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, who also sits on the international film executive committee of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). ), the organization behind the Oscars. .

“Our team is incredibly honored to receive this year’s top prize at the Hamptons Film Festival,” said Lukas Dhont in an initial reaction from the film festival.

close also won awards at many other festivals, such as Cinefest Mikolc in Hungary; the European Film Festival in Serbian Palic with the Audience Award; the Sydney Film Festival with the award for best film; Film Fest Hamburg with the Art Cinema Award; and the Norwegian International Film Festival in Haugesund with the Critics Award op. Additionally, Dhont’s film was nominated for the European University Film Award and is shortlisted for the European Film Awards.

Lumière will release the film in Belgian cinemas on November 2.