Belgian broadcaster suspends sports journalist after offensive statements about ‘male’ basketball players Olympic Games

Sun. Aug 8th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Megabrand US: judge asks energy company for clarification | Abroad Megabrand US: judge asks energy company for clarification | Abroad 2 min read

Megabrand US: judge asks energy company for clarification | Abroad

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 63
Rescue ships with hundreds of migrants allowed to dock in Italy Rescue ships with hundreds of migrants allowed to dock in Italy 1 min read

Rescue ships with hundreds of migrants allowed to dock in Italy

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 79
Drought and persistent heat are 'perfect storm' for fires in southern Europe Drought and persistent heat are ‘perfect storm’ for fires in southern Europe 2 min read

Drought and persistent heat are ‘perfect storm’ for fires in southern Europe

Harold Manning 1 day ago 79
The ex-assistant files a complaint against Cuomo for groping the breast | Abroad The ex-assistant files a complaint against Cuomo for groping the breast | Abroad 1 min read

The ex-assistant files a complaint against Cuomo for groping the breast | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 58
Hundreds of new forest fires have broken out in Turkey and Greece Hundreds of new forest fires have broken out in Turkey and Greece 3 min read

Hundreds of new forest fires have broken out in Turkey and Greece

Harold Manning 2 days ago 81
The very first website is 30 years old today (and can still be visited) The very first website is 30 years old today (and can still be visited) 2 min read

The very first website is 30 years old today (and can still be visited)

Harold Manning 2 days ago 96

You may have missed

Want to pretend you live on Mars for a year? NASA is now accepting applications Want to pretend you live on Mars for a year? NASA is now accepting applications 3 min read

Want to pretend you live on Mars for a year? NASA is now accepting applications

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 22
Global warming according to science: an authoritative climate report to come Global warming according to science: an authoritative climate report to come 2 min read

Global warming according to science: an authoritative climate report to come

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 35
The long road to gender equality at the Olympics The long road to gender equality at the Olympics 7 min read

The long road to gender equality at the Olympics

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 46
Belgian broadcaster suspends sports journalist after offensive statements about 'male' basketball players Olympic Games Belgian broadcaster suspends sports journalist after offensive statements about ‘male’ basketball players Olympic Games 7 min read

Belgian broadcaster suspends sports journalist after offensive statements about ‘male’ basketball players Olympic Games

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 40