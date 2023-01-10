It’s unclear whether VandeCastiel actually should serve 40 years in prison. He actually only has to serve the sentence with the longest sentence, so could be released after 12.5 years.

Called the family for 15 minutes

At Christmas, Vandegasteel was allowed to call his family for fifteen minutes, and he was not allowed to talk about his faith. So he essentially said he was cold: it was freezing at the time and he was only wearing a t-shirt. His requests for a sweater, socks or gloves were not granted. He also clearly lost weight.

A spokesperson for his family says they are in two-by-three-meter cells without toilets. “The light stays on. Olivier has an infection and has lost his toenails. He has dental problems, hearing problems. It’s clear that Oliver is being tortured.”