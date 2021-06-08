Belgian adventurer died on Greenland expedition

Dansercoer fell in the snow with his snowkite and fell into a gorge at high speed. His companion Auby finally managed to join the rescue, report various Belgian media.

A few hours later, rescuers were able to reach the crash site by helicopter. According to his press officer, the rescue came too late. “We have now received confirmation from Greenland,” he told De Standaard newspaper.

Dansercoer was known for its polar expeditions, which focused on the sporting challenge and, like the previous trip, called attention to climate change.

Good weather conditions

His greatest fame was in Belgium with a trip to the South Pole in 1998, where he covered 3,924 kilometers on foot in 99 days with a fellow adventurer.

a

Dansercoer continued to visit the Arctic after that. In 2012, for example, he broke the world record for the longest non-motorized expedition to the South Pole. There too, he let himself be towed by a ski kite.

In the blog that the adventurer has kept, he wrote three days ago about the favorable weather conditions in the region: “Good wind, good visibility, the terrain is improving day by day. snowkiting! “

Dansercoer is survived by a wife and four children.