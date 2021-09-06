Belarusian leader Maria Kolsnikova sentenced to 11 years in prison

Mon. Sep 6th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Sweden has banned travelers from Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries in the world Sweden has banned travelers from Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries in the world 2 min read

Sweden has banned travelers from Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries in the world

Thelma Binder 1 day ago 221
Experts: Uncontrolled wildfires increase risk, the Netherlands is poorly prepared Experts: Uncontrolled wildfires increase risk, the Netherlands is poorly prepared 3 min read

Experts: Uncontrolled wildfires increase risk, the Netherlands is poorly prepared

Thelma Binder 1 day ago 125
VS leggen sancties op aan Iraniërs voor poging tot kidnapping van te kritische Amerikaanse journaliste The United States has imposed sanctions for trying to abduct Iranians. 2 min read

The United States has imposed sanctions for trying to abduct Iranians.

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 89
OnLogic achieves global growth | Dutch ID channel OnLogic achieves global growth | Dutch ID channel 3 min read

OnLogic achieves global growth | Dutch ID channel

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 260
European countries have again imposed restrictions on American tourists European countries have again imposed restrictions on American tourists 2 min read

European countries have again imposed restrictions on American tourists

Thelma Binder 3 days ago 153
Department of Homeland Security promises speedy and safe resettlement of Afghanistan to US, some evictees denied entry Department of Homeland Security promises speedy and safe resettlement of Afghanistan to US, some evictees denied entry 3 min read

Department of Homeland Security promises speedy and safe resettlement of Afghanistan to US, some evictees denied entry

Thelma Binder 3 days ago 96

You may have missed

Academisch Ziekenhuis in Suriname krijgt nieuwe Intensive Care Boy (11) having received stable electric shocks and safe in IC 1 min read

Boy (11) having received stable electric shocks and safe in IC

Harold Manning 2 mins ago 1
Wind farm builder has big plans for a new plant in Zeeland: here's what you need to know Wind farm builder has big plans for a new plant in Zeeland: here’s what you need to know 2 min read

Wind farm builder has big plans for a new plant in Zeeland: here’s what you need to know

Earl Warner 10 mins ago 16
Belarusian leader Maria Kolsnikova sentenced to 11 years in prison Belarusian leader Maria Kolsnikova sentenced to 11 years in prison 3 min read

Belarusian leader Maria Kolsnikova sentenced to 11 years in prison

Thelma Binder 13 mins ago 15
the decision to release 'Eternals' is about to fall the decision to release ‘Eternals’ is about to fall 1 min read

the decision to release ‘Eternals’ is about to fall

Maggie Benson 8 hours ago 61