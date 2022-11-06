After a successful Burgundian Beilen Festival in August this year, the organization unveiled next year’s theme at the volunteer evening for nearly 50 volunteers: the United States.

A pub quiz was held for the volunteers as a thank you for the efforts volunteers put in over the past year both during construction and during the festival itself. During the quiz, contestants were served a street food dish between rounds that referenced different states in America, so the theme became clear throughout the evening.

Next year again

“Fortunately, most of the volunteers responded enthusiastically and indicated that they would like to participate again next year, so we are confident that we can organize another great festival next year. As a board of directors, when evaluating the last festival, we almost unanimously opted for the United States. It is a theme that offers many possibilities for catering, entertainment and also decoration of the site,” says Allard Hingstman, president of Bourgondisch Beilen.

no tent

Next year, the Burgundian Beilen weekend will take place on August 25 and 26. Exactly what the festival will look like will be defined in more detail in the coming months. “One thing is certain: it will no longer be a tent. Like this year, we are opting for a festival site that is open and accessible to everyone,” says Martin Zwiers on behalf of the organization.