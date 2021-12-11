Computer scientists, as well as historians and music scientists, have attempted to write Beethoven’s unfinished Tenth Symphony.

Beethoven’s tenth symphony completed by algorithm

When Ludwig van Beethoven died at the age of 56, he left his Tenth Symphony unfinished. Not much more than a few handwritten notes containing his plans for the play have survived. The incomplete theme and melody pieces that appeared on the sheets have now been used to train an algorithm to compose like Beethoven.

You can essentially think of a composition algorithm as a writing program that makes suggestions for the next word in your sentence. If he understands the language, you will get working sentences by following the program, but maybe not the story you want to tell yourself. In this case, the piece of music to be written didn’t just have to be technically sound, it also had to follow a very specific style and theme. To achieve this, the algorithm had to undergo almost complete musical training. Then they made him listen to music from the time of a young Beethoven and then they trained him with the music of Beethoven himself.

After a few years, they managed to write a play and orchestrate it. In October, it was presented in Bonn, Germany. Not all musicians or music connoisseurs thought it was completely Beethoven-worthy, but it’s clear what teacher the algorithm had.

