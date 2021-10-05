Beautiful photo of the volcanic sky above La Palma, but what do we really see?

De Jong explains, “Hot air and ash come out of the volcano. It condenses and creates clouds. This air rises extremely quickly because it is very hot, but it ends up meeting a layer of air. even hotter. “

Collision in the air

And then there is a collision. “This warmer layer is very hot Saharan air, located at an altitude of about 5 kilometers and the air from the volcano cannot pass through it,” says De Jong. But because the air rises so quickly, it passes through this warmer layer for a while.