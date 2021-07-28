By the end of August, dozens of transfer students from around the world are realizing their dream by immersing themselves in Dutch culture and customs. One of them is Beatrice from Brazil, who spends her dream year in Gulembor, the Netherlands. According to Beatrice, the transfer system Travel Active is looking for an exciting host family who can provide him with a warm home until the 2022 summer vacation.

GULEMBORGE – Beatrice is participating in the Travel Active High School Holland transfer program. The Travel Active High School Holland program offers foreign students the opportunity to become part of Dutch culture by providing a home with a Dutch family and allowing them to attend high school here.

A cultural exchange is not just an adventure for foreign students. The host family also learns about the culture and insights that a foreign student brings! Especially in times when we can travel less, a cultural exchange program offers a unique opportunity to discover other cultures, traditions and languages.

How about Beatrice?

Beatrice, a 16-year-old native of Brazil, is an avid and caring woman who is interested in photography. In addition, she has a passion for cooking and baking and she can’t wait to prepare the usual Dutch dishes. Beatrice is interested in international and social affairs and participated in the Model UN, an international conference for young people. From a young age she dreams of going to school in Europe. “I hope this exchange will bring many benefits. I’m going to learn about new people, learn to speak another language, and get a broader view of the world.” Get to know Beatrice better! See her profile on our profile.

Experiences

Beatrice follows a group of adventurers who are already expanding their borders in the Netherlands. Like Clara from Italy and Villa from the United States. They have almost finished their high school Holland year and are actually enjoying themselves here. “I really enjoy my exchange in the Netherlands and it’s a bit of a thank you to my host family. We do a lot of fun things together and I feel like I’m a part of their family,” says Clara. American Villa says staying with a host family is a special and unique experience. “I enjoy real Dutch life up close. From cooking to bed until a comfortable Friday evening. At the same time, my host family also learns a lot about my culture and customs. So this is a real exchange. ”

Every year many young people come to the Netherlands to realize their ‘high school Holland’ dream

Who offers Beatrice a comfortable home in the Netherlands?

Young or slightly older, single or a family with children? Anyone with the right intentions can be a host family in the Travel Active view.

During the transfer, the host family and student are overseen by a so-called local coordinator. This supervisory school is an important place for children and host families. The local coordinator also helps to learn about Dutch culture, for example by arranging local tours. Travel Active organizes events for students and host families so they can get to know each other and exchange experiences. Taking a foreign student on a voluntary basis. The host family provides board and lodging. Other expenses are for the student or travel active account.

Are you interested in Beatrice, other foreign students and / or high school Holland program? For more information, contact the High School Holland team at [email protected], call 085 222 4810 or visit the website: www.travelactive.nl/high-school-holland.