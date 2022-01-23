‘Batgirl’ Set Video Introduces DCEU’s First Transgender Character



The time has finally come, as a new Batgirl set photo and accompanying home video appear to feature the first transgender character in the DCEU, namely Alysia Yeoh.

twitter user @BatgirlFilm shared the snaps of actress Ivory Aquino laughing with lead actress Leslie Grace (Barbara Gordon).

It should be noted that the casting has not yet been officially announced, but it will probably not be long.

Barbra Gordon and Alysia Yeoh straight out of the comics! 🦇 #bat girl pic.twitter.com/7V56MMTyl2 — Batgirl Movie News 🦇 (@BatgirlFilm) January 17, 2022

First filming video of the #bat girl to highlight @lesliegraceby Barbra Gordon, Alysia Yeoh and director Adil El Arbi 🦇 [UnBoxPHD full video: https://t.co/gTXAWm8JNk] pic.twitter.com/6Sjf3BOJNs — Batgirl Movie News 🦇 (@BatgirlFilm) January 17, 2022

Yeoh first appeared in Batgirl #1 as of 2011, was Gordon’s roommate and later married to Bat Girl #45 with her friend Jo Muñoz.

Aquino is best known for her portrayal of rights activist Cecilia Chung in When we get up (2017), a documentary/miniseries about the current state of LGBT rights in the United States.

A cast to enjoy

JK Simmons will return as Commissioner Jim Gordon in a much larger role (after his limited part in Justice League) and directors Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah have captured Brendan Fraser as big bad Firefly, Garfield Lynns’ alter-ego.

Batgirl is set to debut on HBO Max sometime in 2022.