Basketball players looking for the Dream Team: “But I always put my money on them”

Hammink refers to the fact that American players do not often play together on a team and that the rules of the International Basketball Association FIBA ​​apply during the Olympic tournament. Rules substantially different from the rules of the NBA.

In the NBA, for example, a step can be taken before the dribble, but according to FIBA ​​rules this is a racing error. The player must dribble first or the ball must touch the ground at the same time as the step.

It is also forbidden in the NBA to stay in the ‘paint’ (the colored area between the ring and the free throw line) for more than three seconds, while FIBA ​​allows you to bivouac unlimited there.

Because the rules are so ingrained, Hammink says it takes time to unlearn habits. It is true that many American opponents also have players in the NBA and must therefore adapt.

“Fun and exciting tournament”

According to Hammink, strengthening the international playing field will ensure a fun and exciting tournament. The former Golden State Warriors center, among others, has high expectations of the big four European basketball countries – Germany, France, Italy and Spain – as well as Australia and Argentina. “You shouldn’t expect the same scenes as in 1992 in Barcelona.”

These are the first Olympics where NBA players were allowed to compete. With a great display of power, gold was won with players such as Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan.