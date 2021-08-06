The children, aged 9 to 11 and from the same family, returned from school on Monday and then went into the woods in search of cattle suspected of having fled, according to reports. The Guardian based on the police in Tanzania.

The research took place in a forest near the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, a World Heritage site that is home to the highest concentration of wildlife in Africa, including lions, cheetahs and leopards. During the search, the children encountered a few lions, after which a potentially life-threatening situation quickly developed.