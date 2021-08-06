Bash for an African family: 3 children killed by lions in Tanzania | Abroad
The famous Ngorongoro Nature Reserve in northern Tanzania was the scene of a gruesome drama on Monday. Four young children were pulled out of nowhere into a forest by a group of lions. This happened while they were looking for cattle that had fled from their residence. Three of them did not survive the attack. The fourth victim is hospitalized with serious injuries.
The children, aged 9 to 11 and from the same family, returned from school on Monday and then went into the woods in search of cattle suspected of having fled, according to reports. The Guardian based on the police in Tanzania.
The research took place in a forest near the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, a World Heritage site that is home to the highest concentration of wildlife in Africa, including lions, cheetahs and leopards. During the search, the children encountered a few lions, after which a potentially life-threatening situation quickly developed.
The children ran away and climbed trees to escape the lions, a primary school principal told the local African newspaper. The citizen. The children were unable to shake the animals and died instantly from their injuries.
The horrific attack hit the region like a hammer. Police chief Justine Masejo is making an urgent appeal to residents to remain vigilant at all times around the nature reserve. “I would advise nomadic communities around protected areas to always take precautions against wildlife, especially when children are responsible for tending to livestock,” Masejo said.
Tanzania allows some nomadic communities, like the Maasai, to live and live in national parks. However, locals sometimes come into conflict with wildlife such as lions and elephants, regularly causing injuries and destruction of crops, he said. The Guardian.
Last year, Tanzania was forced to relocate 36 lions from Serengeti National Park after attacks on people and livestock in surrounding communities. The East African country earns nearly a billion euros per year from tourism. Animal parks like Serengeti and Ngorongoro are popular with foreign tourists.
