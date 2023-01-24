Baseball talent Prins (19) signs with MLB team Seattle Mariners

Orange Pics

yesterday, 23:04

Connor Prins has signed a professional contract with MLB Seattle Mariners. “Playing in MLB is my dream and with this contract I’m definitely one step closer to that dream. It’s super cool,” the 19-year-old Badhoevedorp pitcher said.

Prins replaces the Dutch champion Pirates of Amsterdam. It was in the interest of no less than fifteen American college teams, but when the Seattle Mariners showed up, the choice was quickly made.

A Mariners scout was impressed with Prince when he visited a training ground. “A day later, I sat down with my family and the scout to discuss everything. I immediately said ‘yes,'” Prins told the baseball association’s website.

Training team

At the beginning of March, Prince will leave for the United States. Not in Seattle, by the way, but in Arizona. “I’m joining the Arizona Summer League Mariners, the practice squad that plays in the Rookie League. I have to grow from there.”