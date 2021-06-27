Baseball players miss their ticket to the Olympics
Baseball players failed to secure tickets to the Tokyo Games in the last Olympic qualifying tournament. In the OKT semi-final in the Mexican city of Puebla, Hensley Meulens’ kingdom team lost no chance against Venezuela. After seven innings, it was over: 10-0.
The Netherlands previously lost 9-3 to Venezuela and also lost 4-3 to the Dominican Republic.
Venezuela is now competing with the Dominican Republic for the remaining Olympic ticket. Japan, Israel, Korea, Mexico and the United States have already qualified for the Games.
Venezuela had already taken the advantage in the first leg thanks to Hernan Pérez. In the third round, things got really bad for the Kingdom team. Pitcher Jair Jurrjens gave up several hits and Alexi Amarista and Danry Vásquez scored. With a home run from Robinson Chirinos, Venezuela even went 6-0.
Meulens replaced Jurrjens with Lars Huijer, who held up well, but the Orange side were unable to score against the Venezuelans. With Kevin Kelly on the mound, Engelb Vielma scored 8-0. Then with Juan Carlos Sulbaran as the pitcher, Pérez hit another home run and it was 10-0.
Dutch baseball players have participated in the Games four times since 1996. Baseball disappeared from the program after the 2008 Beijing Games, but the sport is returning to Tokyo.