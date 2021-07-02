Bart Verhaeghe and other shareholders sell part of Club Brugge for € 50m

National champion Club Bruges has a new investor. The American investment fund Orkila Capital – also owner of Ironman – is planning a capital injection of 20 million euros. In March, the football club had to cancel an IPO.

Chairman Bart Verhaeghe, CEO Vincent Mannaert, Jan Boone and Peter Vanhecke combine their shares in Grizzly Sports NV, which together own almost 72% of the shares.

In addition, the Club is taking an important international step by integrating Orkila Capital. This American investment fund has more than 15 years of experience in the sports, media, entertainment and B2C markets in Europe and the United States. Orkila will help Club Brugge to continue growing in the areas of digitization, intellectual property and content development, as well as direct consumer marketing strategies.

“Orkila Capital is providing a capital injection of 20 million euros to strengthen the Club both in sporting terms and in terms of brand experience,” he said in a statement. “In addition, the investment group will acquire shares of existing shareholders for a total value of 30 million euros. As a result, Grizzly Sports NV will retain 71.89% of the shares of Club Brugge and Orkila Capital will acquire 23.26% of the shares. “

President Bart Verhaeghe: “I am very proud to announce today a very clear, stable and bright future for Club Brugge. I am confident that our experience in international football, combined with Orkila’s vast expertise with his broad portfolio, will provide a foundation to solidify our growth in a rapidly changing world of football and business.

“With this transaction, Orkila Capital adds Club Brugge to its portfolio of leading global brands including Ironman, Superstruct Entertainment (owner of music festivals such as Sziget and Zwarte Cross), Recognition Media (owner of the Webby Awards), Oatly ( world leader in oat milk) and many others, ”the statement read.

