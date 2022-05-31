From Thursday June 23 to Sunday July 3, international youth will gather in Aachen, Germany for the Youth Olympic Equestrian Games. Our country is also involved. The Belgian federation has announced that Bart Jay Jr. Vandecasteele is the only one authorized to represent our country, among the U18s.

Last weekend in Lier, Vandecasteele started top of the standings in the Belgian junior championship, but suffered a setback afterwards. The West Flemish rider from Veurne has already caused a stir in several international competitions. He owes his selection to his regularity in performing with different horses.

golden boot

Between all the international competitions, Junior recently won a Golden Boot. A national youth competition in which he laid the foundations for his excellent international results in his first year as a junior. He participated with pleasure in the Gouden Laars in Vosselare and won the GP 1.40 with one of his horses: Kadee van het Heikanthof.

His participation in Aachen, a mecca for equestrian sport, is a dream come true for the young and talented rider. In total, around thirty countries from six continents have been announced to participate in the 2022 FEI Youth Equestrian Games. In addition to Belgium, these are: Argentina, Australia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Egypt, France, Germany, Great Britain, Guatemala, Honduras, Iran, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Palestine, Paraguay, Qatar, Russia, South Africa, Syria, Tunisia, Emirates Arab States, United States of America, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Zimbabwe.

Exceptional

This exceptional competition was created to replace the Youth Olympic Games which were to take place in Dakar, Senegal in 2022 and which were postponed to 2026 due to the global pandemic of competition based on the unique format of the YOG.

(RAC)