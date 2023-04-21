With so many different streaming services, the range is overwhelming. In our weekly streaming tips, we recommend the latest movies, series and more. In the movie tips of week 16 (2023): The Diplomat and Barry.

With a Chromecast on your TV, you can watch media in excellent quality. It’s practical, but then you have to know what you can watch. That’s why we offer every week android planetviewing tips. Here we give some advice on current movies and series, both for free and paid services.

1. The Diplomat (Netflix)

The new Netflix series The Diplomat comes from one of the masterminds behind Homeland and The West Wing series. You follow Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), a diplomat who becomes US Ambassador to the UK in the midst of an international crisis. Her job is complicated by interference from her husband, who previously served as an ambassador.

2. Barry Season 4 (HBO Max)

Not only is Succession busy with its farewell, but Barry is also wrapping up with its fourth and final season. In this series, you’ll meet depressed assassin Barry (Bill Hader), who accidentally ends up with a local theater company and finds his new calling there: becoming an actor. It’s only damn hard if your past is hot on your heels.

3. No (SkyShowtime)

Certainly yes. The movie Nope is finally on SkyShowtime. In this film, you follow horse trainers who see something strange hanging in the air. Should they be afraid of this or is there money to be made with this? The thrilling film is directed by Jordan Peele (We Get Out) and stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun, among others.

4. How I Met Your Father Season 2 (Disney Plus)

The search for love continues for a group of friends in New York in this spinoff of How I Met Your Mother. In the future, main character Sophie, played by Hilary Duff, tells her son how she met his father. Of course, a whole story full of adventures precedes this.

5. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Forever (Netflix)

It’s been thirty years since the first episode of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers aired. The series was about a group of teenagers who struggled against evil. Now the actors are back for a reunion, completely old fashioned. Once & Always talks about loss, among other things, as one of the actors sadly passed away.

