Barendrechts Dagblad | The meeting point of Ukrainians and residents

The new meeting room for Ukrainians in Trefpunt was officially opened today by Mayor Veldhuijzen. In ‘t Trefpunt, Ukrainians can get together, ask social questions and participate in activities that contribute to integration in Barendrecht. In addition, residents of Barendrecht can contact the information point in ‘t Trefpunt. Residents can ask questions about Ukrainians and their hospitality. Mayor Veldhuijzen gave a speech in Dutch, which was translated by an interpreter for the Ukrainians. After the Ukrainian national anthem was played, Govert Veldhuijzen cut a large cake and distributed it to those present.

In recent months, Bethel Church has opened its doors as a meeting place for Ukrainians. Weekly (walk-in) meetings are held here, which many Ukrainians and residents have taken advantage of. Because there is a need for a permanent location and longer opening hours, the municipality looked for an alternative. A permanent site has now been set up at ‘t Trefpunt. Mayor Veldhuijzen emphasizes the need for this establishment for Ukrainians and residents: “It is a place to meet, to feel at home and to exchange experiences and advice. Ukrainians can get to know Barendrecht well and learn from each other and our residents.

Furnishings of ‘t Trefpunt

The space at ‘t Trefpunt was set up with the help of volunteers and the Ukrainian refugees themselves. Together with the municipality, they set to work creatively and energetically to rearrange the space, collect furniture and other necessities such as books, dishes and toys.

Opening hours

Initially, the meeting space at Dr. Kuyperstraat 4 is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thanks to the extended opening hours, people can go there not only for social matters, but also for fun. It is still under study whether the space can also be open in the evening. More and more Ukrainians have found work, which makes it desirable to make the space also available in the evening.

