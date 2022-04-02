Barcelona women humiliate Real in front of over 90,000 spectators | sport

The attendance record for a women’s club match was 60,739 spectators three years ago in Madrid during Atlético – Barcelona. Internationally, the highest-attended game for footballers was the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China. More than 90,000 spectators watched the host nation win the world title at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

It was the second game of the Champions League quarter-finals. Barcelona had already won 3-1 on a visit to Madrid and completed it at home with a gala performance. Lieke Martens was absent from the home team due to injury.

Halfway through, it was 1-1, a score that was already on the scoreboard after 16 minutes. Mapi León gave Barcelona the lead, Olga Carmona equalized from the penalty spot. After the restart, Claudia Zornoza even gave Real Madrid the lead. With hits from Aitana Bonmatí, Clàudia Pina, Alexia Putellas and Caroline Hansen, the local team took over the initiative.

Watch the latest football videos here:

Free and unlimited access to Showbytes? That can!

Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing from the stars.



Yes, I want free and unlimited access