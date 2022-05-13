Barcelona Grand Prix weather forecast: Cloudy with little chance of rain

De allereerste Grand Prix van Miami is achter de rug en na een geslaagd weekend, waarin Max Verstappen zijn achterstand op Charles Leclerc wist te verkleinen, kan er alweer uitgekeken worden naar de zesde race van het seizoen en de terugkeer in Europa tijdens de Grand Prix van Spain. We consult the first weather forecasts and we can count on a dry weekend for the moment.

After an opening in the Middle East, a brief return to Europe and a one-off trip to the United States, it’s now time to kick off the European Formula 1 season. The Barcelona race is the first of a series of races that will run until September 11. During this period we will run successively to Spain, Monaco, Azerbaijan, a short trip to Canada, the United Kingdom, Austria, France, Hungary, Belgium, the Netherlands and finally Italy.

Warm feelings for Verstappen

A great series to come, but above all it’s time to focus on the Circuit de Catalunya, the circuit we visited at the start of the season to take the brand new cars of this new era of Formula 1 to the asphalt for the first time. Verstappen and many Dutch fans will have fond memories of the Catalan circuit. The Dutchman managed to win his first-ever race here, having joined Red Bull Racing that week in favor of disappointing Daniil Kvyat, who took the reverse route to Toro Rosso. After Mercedes drivers Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton ran off the circuit on the first lap, Verstappen reacted optimally and picked up his first 25 points of his career.

Spanish Grand Prix predictions

Whether Verstappen can repeat that feat next weekend remains to be seen. In any case, it seems to be able to count for the moment in the dry. Preliminary forecasts indicate that we will have a dry weekend under the Spanish sun, although it remains to be seen how often this sun will actually show up. Early forecasts indicate partial cloud cover throughout the weekend with a maximum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius. With chances of rain ranging from three to five percent, rain doesn’t seem likely at this time.