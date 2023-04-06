‘Barbie’ launches ‘Barbie Selfie Generator’ with which you can create a Barbie poster yourself

Yesterday we received a whole bunch of stills from the movie Barbie see. These included posters of every Barbie and Ken (and a few other characters) that will appear in the film. The photos all had the same recognizable layout and now you can take a picture of yourself too.

The long-awaited film will be released this summer Barbie about the iconic toy doll. Yesterday, in addition to a new teaser, we were also treated to posters of the cast. For example, of course we got to see Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, but we also got to see the Barbies of Dua Lipa and Emma Mackey, among others, for the first time. The Kens of Ncuti Gatwa and Simu Liu, among others, also received their own posters. And now you can make such a poster of yourself or people you know.

Barbie selfie maker

Barbie launched a website where you can create a barbie selfie can do. All you have to do is upload a photo and the generator will create one Barbieposter of you. You can always adjust your photo at the end. You can move your photo, choose a different background color or change the text with the photo.

Barbie

Barbie will be released in the United States on Friday, July 21, 2023. This means that the film will probably be screened here on Wednesday, July 19, since films in Belgium are released on Wednesdays.

Little is known about the content of the film at this time. Although the teaser tells us that the film will (partly) take place in the colorful world of Barbie, where all the Barbies and Kens live together. But later, Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) find themselves in the real world with their pink convertible and there will undoubtedly be surprises for them.

Check out the new Barbie teaser here: