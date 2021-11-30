Barbados bids farewell to British queen and becomes republic

“It’s time to put our colonial past behind us.” So said former Governor General Sandra Mason, who was sworn in at midnight local time as Barbados’ very first president. The small island of just under 300,000 inhabitants gained independence from Great Britain in 1966, but continued to fall under the kingdom.

British empire

The island nation was once part of the British Empire, the greatest empire of all time. At its peak around 1921, it covered more than a quarter of the Earth’s surface. Many of these countries became independent during the 20th century, including Barbados.