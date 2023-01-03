EPA/AFP

NOS news• Today, 21:12

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of bankrupt crypto trading platform FTX, pleaded guilty in a New York court. The former billionaire is suspected of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering.

If convicted, he could face up to 115 years in prison, Reuters reported. The preliminary hearing will begin on October 2.

Earlier, two of his most important employees pleaded guilty to fraud. They are Carolyn Ellison and Gary Wang. Ellison is a former director of Alameda Research, an investment firm at Bankman-Fried. Wang is the co-founder of FTX.

Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas in the middle of last month after FTX went bankrupt and later surrendered to the United States. Bankman-Fried was released on bail in the United States. He paid $250 million for it.

Crypto Billionaire

FTX, where users can open a crypto account Coins Able to trade, declared bankrupt in November. The company ran into problems when crypto rates plummeted and massive withdrawals took place. It was discovered that billions of customers parked in the company were missing. A number of studies on FTX are ongoing.