Imagine: you open your online banking app and you can buy crypto instantly. This may soon come true in the United States. Bakkt, a digital property manager, Announced today Manasquan Bank will participate in their early adapter program. This means that once the scheme is implemented, they will allow their customers to buy cryptocurrencies through the bank.

Reliable, but innovative bank

The bank in New Jersey, USA is valued at $ 2.7 billion (4 2.4 billion). This way they make it easier for their customers to purchase crypto with a few simple buttons. The use of the bank then acts as a buying and selling platform. This way, customers can start with crypto in an environment they are already familiar with. This is an accessible way for people to buy, sell and hold crypto.

New financial opportunities

“We are focused on introducing new opportunities for our customers to participate in the digital economy,” said James Vacaro, Manasquan Bank’s Chairman, Chairman and CEO.

“Our growing partnership with Bakkt to introduce these new offerings and features is that while looking for crypto assets as an option to acquire a crypto portfolio, there is no need to exit, even if it is very small steps to get started. Their existing, familiar banking environment.

The economy of the future

Also shoots positively. They seem to see this as a logical, innovative step towards the future. “Bact is proud to announce new and innovative avenues in this economy, paving the way for the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies as an extension of the consumer relationship,” said Sheila Jemlin, Buct’s chief revenue officer.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Manasquan Bank to provide customers with an entry point to accept cryptocurrency as an additional asset opportunity. It is clear that cryptocurrency is at the heart of the Web3 economy, in which consumers can create new value-added and exchange digital assets, ”says Zemlin.

Bakkt’s initial adoption plan will begin in the second quarter of 2022. The bank’s participation will be accepted by the bank’s financial services provider.