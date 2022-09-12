Bajes opens the doors of BIG ART

BIG ART is a pop-up platform for XL artworks and huge design objects from established names and emerging talents. Every year BIG ART takes up residence in a special building in or around Amsterdam where dozens of artists fill the spaces with a unique mix of monumental paintings and drawings, large photos and impressive interactive installations. This year it is the turn of the old Bijlmerbajes. The artists have carte blanche in the entire shell of the “main building”.

In the coming years, the Bajeskwartier Amsterdam will be built on the site of the former Bijlmerbajes. It is to become the greenest district in the city, with the Hoofdgebouw as the beating heart of creation. This 5,000 square meter building will be designed by OMA architects has been refurbished and will in future offer space for creators and cultural initiatives, among others. Visitors from GREAT ART get an overview.

Clean slate

The building is completely shell so the artists have carte blanche. Painting and drawing is permitted in and on the old prison building. It is precisely this freedom that differentiates BIG ART from other art fairs. Artists have the space to experiment and create new works on site.

An interactive installation by Clifton Mahangoe will be presented and Adele Renault will take the walls of the building as the starting point for a large fresco. Sjaak Kooij, Raafat Ballan & Peter de Boer create a huge gesammtkunstwerk on site. Bianca Runge and Frédérique Spigt are also preparing new works. Lucas Sloot literally brightens up the darkest of spaces with an installation of twisted wooden floor lamps. In the former workspaces, Jessica van Deursen will present an immersive installation and a video work by Tara Fallaux will be screened. Although the building was completely gutted, you can still find traces of the old prison in various places.

Practice

Location: Bajeskwartier | HJE Wenckebachweg 48 | amsterdam

Date: from Friday 4 to Sunday 6 November 2022 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tickets: (soon) online and available at the door for €12.50. Free for children under 12

