Bad luck for winter sports enthusiasts: green meadows instead of white slopes in the Alps | Abroad

Those heading out for winter sports in the coming weeks will be unlucky with the weather. There is little snow in popular ski resorts in the Alps. In slightly lower areas it is even more green than white. According to Weerplaza, not much will change in the near future.

The little snow available at the ski resorts is not supplemented by snowfall. Last night snow fell for the first time in a week in alpine regions below 2,000 meters. Most of the snow fell in Switzerland. However, even there, the ski slopes remain quite narrow.

The weather in the Alps will remain mild for the next few days. The sun shines brightly in many places. Above 1,100 meters it freezes, so snow cannons can be used. Cloud fields are also moving into France and Germany. But these clouds do not contain snow.

It will be even hotter in the next few days and the frost line will rise to 1,700 meters during the day. Below it quickly becomes 3-6 degrees. This makes the snow on the slopes a bit mushy. Some snow is expected above 1,900 meters, but not much.

On Friday, the temperature on the northern slopes of the Alps, in Switzerland and Austria, can rise to 9 degrees. This is due to a current of hot air coming from the north. It also remains sunny there, while it rains a lot in France.

At the turn of the year, the temperature can rise up to 13 degrees everywhere in the Alps. According to Weerplaza, this is “absurdly high”. The frost line will therefore be around 2,700 meters. In the first week of the turn of the year, winter weather is still absent.

