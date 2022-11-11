“Bad choice, I was responsible”

Van Praag hopes for King’s visit to Qatar

Van Praag hopes King Willem-Alexander will travel to the World Cup in Qatar. “Because there he comes into contact with the Emir earlier than, for example, Mark Rutte. That’s how it works in those countries,” explains the former KNVB chairman.

“The World Cup continues,” he said. “Now start the dialogue. I think it’s very good that the KNVB is often there to talk about human rights. When I was still president of the KNVB, we managed to make countries who want to organize a World Cup now also have to include a paragraph on human rights in their candidature file.