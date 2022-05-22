Back on the road | local features

huge!

That’s exactly how soca band Chutney Dil-e-Nadan feels to get back on the road and perform live with fans around the world, says director Richard Ramnarin.

Singer Raymond Ramnarin presented his “Everybody Loves Raymond” concert to four sold-out venues in Miami, New York in the United States and Toronto in Canada. The Gasparillo Group will also have reservations in the Netherlands in Europe and in Orlando and New York in the coming weeks.

Raymond says being on stage again is like being home because it’s his personal comfort zone.

“The feeling is extraordinary. Therefore, all events run out. I’ve always said being on stage was my comfort zone. His house. The love and energy from fans is unparalleled. Our fans deserve it and we do everything we can to provide them with the highest level of entertainment.

Richard says the next stop will be home. The group returns to T&T on the day of Indian arrival to celebrate the birthday of their father and founder Ramnarine Moonilal. “It’s a two-pronged celebration of life. We will celebrate our father’s birthday. It is also a time to reflect on our grandparents, their struggles and their sacrifices. We celebrate our rich culture, our people and the music that we all love and that takes us from our grandparents,” Richard said in a WhatsApp exchange with Kitcharee on Thursday.

Stronger construction

global networks

Richard said traveling across the United States and Europe is also an ideal opportunity to build stronger networks. Del Nadan revealed that he was embracing new genres and building relationships with artists around the world. “We are back in the studio. Make new music. And new collaborations. We embrace all genres and connect with artists around the world. Our mission is to unite the world with music.

Richard said the band formed Team Music Boss (TMB) in collaboration with artists from the region and the United States. “We have formed an incredible group of artists from Trinidad, Guyana and the United States called Team Music Boss (TMB) and fans love every artist. Raymond Ramnarin is now affectionately known as The Music Boss (TMB) said Richard.

The band is also looking forward to Carnival 2023 and the potential for more opportunities for artist-fan interaction.

“We are hosting Carnival in 2023. But just like in the past when we hit covid, our ultimate goal is everyone’s safety. To this day, we stand by that. So with hope and prayer, we all look forward to a year 2023 more productive and joyful, but let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope we have the biggest festival in the world again, because the biggest socachutney in the world is ready,” concluded Raymond.